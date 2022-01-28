Sarcophagus Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.41 Million (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Sarcophagus has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $11.41 million and $3,283.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00048434 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.33 or 0.06526445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,400.02 or 0.99886394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00051443 BTC.

Sarcophagus Coin Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

