Sanjay Mehta Sells 1,875 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjay Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of Teradyne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00.

Shares of TER opened at $111.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on TER. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,578,000 after acquiring an additional 194,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Teradyne by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,848 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Teradyne by 142.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Teradyne by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,776,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,936,000 after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Teradyne by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

