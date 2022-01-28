Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Salisbury Bancorp has raised its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Salisbury Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Salisbury Bancorp to earn $5.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

SAL stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.44. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 27.42%. Equities analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 23.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

