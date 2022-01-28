Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,868,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,403,000 after buying an additional 1,003,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,079,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,641,000 after buying an additional 637,071 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after buying an additional 3,476,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,138,000 after purchasing an additional 285,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,269,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,568,000 after purchasing an additional 288,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.27 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.45%.

SBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

