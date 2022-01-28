S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been given a €28.00 ($31.82) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SANT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on shares of S&T in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €31.00 ($35.23) price target on shares of S&T in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on shares of S&T in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($35.23) price target on shares of S&T in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get S&T alerts:

Shares of ETR SANT opened at €16.54 ($18.80) on Wednesday. S&T has a 52 week low of €12.36 ($14.05) and a 52 week high of €24.20 ($27.50). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.