S.Finance Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. S.Finance has a market cap of $10,419.49 and $1.31 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, S.Finance has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One S.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00042449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00105276 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance (SFG) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . S.Finance’s official website is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.