Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,110 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $31.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.89. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

