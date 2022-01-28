Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,154 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,932,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,773,000 after purchasing an additional 494,120 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NYT. Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $37.59 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average of $47.80.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. New York Times’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

