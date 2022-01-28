Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 10,600 Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Liberty Media Acquisition worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,156,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,222,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 2,994.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 940,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 910,400 shares during the period. Finally, JNE Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

LMACA opened at $10.06 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.