Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MGE Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average of $77.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.64.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

