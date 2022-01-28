Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Precision BioSciences worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 38.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 39.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 119,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DTIL shares. TheStreet cut Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.