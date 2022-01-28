Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 51,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 134,459 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,849,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 64,814 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

SMP opened at $46.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.25.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Standard Motor Products news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $82,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $290,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,330 shares of company stock worth $691,799 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.