Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 252,385 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 35.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $509.29 million, a P/E ratio of 386.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.16%.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.