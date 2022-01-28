Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives C$38.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUS. Raymond James cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,872. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 17,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$608,735.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,114,766. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,968 shares of company stock worth $2,276,906.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$31.28 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$22.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.67.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 2.8699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is presently 29.64%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.