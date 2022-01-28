Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.18

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 18096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $122.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,436 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,684 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,748,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,468,000 after acquiring an additional 822,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,048,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

