RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.63 Million

Analysts predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post $55.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.04 million to $56.05 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $47.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $211.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.32 million to $213.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $224.28 million, with estimates ranging from $212.75 million to $238.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPT Realty.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

RPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.26. 340,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,403. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 20.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at $469,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 41.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 37,756 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.