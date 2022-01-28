Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,889.40

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,889.40 ($25.49) and last traded at GBX 1,886 ($25.45), with a volume of 2514188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,810.80 ($24.43).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDSA. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.36) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,871 ($25.24) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,430 ($19.29) to GBX 1,710 ($23.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,690.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,596.73. The company has a market cap of £145.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.34.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

