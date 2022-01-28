Royal Bank of Canada Raises Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target to GBX 600

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($8.09) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.77) to GBX 753 ($10.16) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 623.50 ($8.41).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 642.01 ($8.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 551.80 ($7.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 810 ($10.93). The company has a market cap of £5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 36.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 745.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 714.69.

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.42), for a total value of £2,140,563.58 ($2,887,970.29).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.