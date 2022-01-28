Royal Bank of Canada Raises Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target to GBX 925

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 750 ($10.12) to GBX 925 ($12.48) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.95) to GBX 980 ($13.22) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.77) to GBX 700 ($9.44) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Drax Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.78) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 701.83 ($9.47).

DRX stock opened at GBX 584.50 ($7.89) on Tuesday. Drax Group has a 1 year low of GBX 356.40 ($4.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 630.50 ($8.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 588.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 504.39. The firm has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.49.

In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($8.03), for a total value of £99,168.65 ($133,794.72).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

