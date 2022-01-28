Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to C$24.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.82.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.40. 482,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,061,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 40.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,386,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,381,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,762 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 28.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,932,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,359 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,054,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,267,000 after acquiring an additional 671,111 shares during the period. 46.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.