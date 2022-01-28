Royal Bank of Canada Lowers National Grid (LON:NG) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid (LON:NG) to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 1,100 ($14.84) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,040 ($14.03).

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($13.76) to GBX 1,050 ($14.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,053.45 ($14.21).

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 1,097.20 ($14.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,099.81 ($14.84). The company has a market capitalization of £39.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,048.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 975.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 17.21 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

In related news, insider Ian Livingston acquired 1,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,067 ($14.40) per share, with a total value of £19,611.46 ($26,459.07). Insiders have bought a total of 1,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,701 over the last three months.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

