Royal Bank of Canada Cuts RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target to €46.50

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from €48.00 ($54.55) to €46.50 ($52.84) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RWEOY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 18th. HSBC raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($43.52) to €42.50 ($48.30) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($44.32) to €39.10 ($44.43) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $44.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 12.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.