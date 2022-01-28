Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €32.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €39.08 ($44.41).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €35.43 ($40.26) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €31.68 and its 200-day moving average is €31.58. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($114.43).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

