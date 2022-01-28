Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €111.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($139.77) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €103.79 ($117.94).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €94.00 ($106.82) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €68.36 ($77.68) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($114.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €92.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion and a PE ratio of 5.26.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

