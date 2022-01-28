Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Upgraded by CIBC to Outperform

CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$68.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$64.00.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a hold rating and set a C$69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.14.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$63.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$59.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.08. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$54.69 and a 12 month high of C$67.59.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

