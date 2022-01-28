Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RCI.B. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.14.

Shares of TSE RCI.B traded up C$1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$64.95. 755,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,358. The stock has a market cap of C$32.79 billion and a PE ratio of 20.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$54.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.59.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

