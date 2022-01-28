Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.396 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.
Rogers Communications has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years. Rogers Communications has a payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.
Rogers Communications stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45.
RCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.