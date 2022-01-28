Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.396 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Rogers Communications has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years. Rogers Communications has a payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

RCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

