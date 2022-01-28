Rocket Vault (RVF) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.03 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00048440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,440.82 or 0.06582429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00053754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,025.08 or 0.99849542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars.

