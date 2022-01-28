Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $20,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $485.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.22. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.64.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

