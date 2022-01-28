Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,936 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,159 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 405,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 360,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13,820.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 26,949 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONV stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.48. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $59.18 and a 12 month high of $75.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.