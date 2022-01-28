Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 38,162 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,162 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.67% of Inogen worth $16,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Inogen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 63,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $813,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $659.22 million, a PE ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

