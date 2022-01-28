Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,326 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PROS were worth $17,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PROS by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 85,220 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

PRO opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $28,884.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $139,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,262 shares of company stock worth $1,920,223 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

