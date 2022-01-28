Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Announces Earnings Results

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $649,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $652,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,385 shares of company stock worth $4,898,853.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

