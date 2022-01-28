Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.00. 1,628,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,602. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $120.83.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

