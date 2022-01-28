Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Position Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Robert Half International by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $120.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.96 and its 200-day moving average is $106.30.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

