Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives 134.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 133.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Rivian in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 53.94 on Tuesday. Rivian has a 52-week low of 53.33 and a 52-week high of 179.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 97.69.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The firm had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jiten Behl bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 655,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

