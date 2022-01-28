Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock remained flat at $$7.65 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,145. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $169.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

