Riverview Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 2nd (NASDAQ:RVACU)

Riverview Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RVACU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, February 2nd. Riverview Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Riverview Acquisition stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04. Riverview Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,701,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $24,688,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $9,699,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $8,919,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $7,433,000.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.