Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,475 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,422 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $11,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 214.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 987,517 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,842,000 after buying an additional 26,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

RIO stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.08.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

