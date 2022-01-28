RigoBlock (GRG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $316.00

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One RigoBlock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RigoBlock has traded down 74.9% against the dollar. RigoBlock has a market cap of $279,243.00 and $316.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RigoBlock

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RigoBlock is rigoblock.com . The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock

RigoBlock Coin Trading

