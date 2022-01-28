Rightmove’s (RMV) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Rightmove (LON:RMV)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 630 ($8.50) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.09) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.77) to GBX 753 ($10.16) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 630.38 ($8.50).

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at GBX 639.20 ($8.62) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 745.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 714.69. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 551.80 ($7.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 810 ($10.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.42), for a total value of £2,140,563.58 ($2,887,970.29).

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

