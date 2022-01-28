REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REX American Resources Corporation, formerly known as REX Stores Corporation, is engaged in the production and sale of ethanol and distillers grains. The Company owns interests in corn- or sorghum-based ethanol production facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Texas. The Company also intends to monetize its real estate assets via leases and property sales, as market conditions allow. REX American Resources Corporation is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. “

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

REX American Resources stock opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.35 and its 200 day moving average is $88.49. REX American Resources has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $203.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $154,715.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $110,033.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,818 shares of company stock worth $3,119,175. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 610,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,084,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 19.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 65,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 494.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 320.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

