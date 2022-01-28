Reviewing Prologis (NYSE:PLD) & Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prologis and Boston Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $4.44 billion 24.75 $1.48 billion $2.65 56.08 Boston Properties $2.77 billion 6.24 $872.73 million $2.04 54.15

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Properties. Boston Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Prologis pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Prologis pays out 95.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Boston Properties pays out 192.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prologis has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Boston Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Prologis has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Properties has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Prologis and Boston Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 1 8 2 3.09 Boston Properties 1 4 7 0 2.50

Prologis currently has a consensus target price of $165.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.20%. Boston Properties has a consensus target price of $129.27, suggesting a potential upside of 17.02%. Given Boston Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than Prologis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Prologis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Boston Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prologis and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 42.95% 5.42% 3.50% Boston Properties 11.71% 4.08% 1.47%

Summary

Prologis beats Boston Properties on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H. Linde in 1970 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

