Resources Management Corp CT ADV Raises Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

ITRI stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 996.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.08. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

