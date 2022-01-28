Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 440,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 193,491 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,314,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,430,000 after purchasing an additional 91,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.86. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of -74.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.22. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

