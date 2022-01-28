ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,124 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises approximately 3.4% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned about 0.29% of ResMed worth $111,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ResMed by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $214.92 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.96 and its 200-day moving average is $264.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on RMD. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.50.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total value of $392,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

