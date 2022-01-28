Research Analysts Set Expectations for Covestro AG’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Covestro in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.89 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.81.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Covestro from €61.00 ($69.32) to €53.00 ($60.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. HSBC raised shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Covestro from €72.00 ($81.82) to €73.00 ($82.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.30. Covestro has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Covestro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 19.36%.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

