Research Analysts Set Expectations for Brighthouse Financial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath expects that the company will post earnings of $19.78 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.35 EPS.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

BHF opened at $52.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.19 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,942,000 after purchasing an additional 79,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after acquiring an additional 193,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,128,000 after acquiring an additional 73,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 544,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 42,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.