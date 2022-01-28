ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS REOS traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,526. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. ReoStar Energy has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.42.
ReoStar Energy Company Profile
