ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS REOS traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,526. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. ReoStar Energy has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.42.

Get ReoStar Energy alerts:

ReoStar Energy Company Profile

ReoStar Energy Corp. engages in the real estate business. It offers house flipping services and real estate investment trust. The company was founded by M. O. Rife III on November 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for ReoStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReoStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.