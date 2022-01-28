Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by Wolfe Research

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $159.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $156.00. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.

RS has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.56.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

NYSE RS opened at $150.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.73. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.